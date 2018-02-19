Grass fire damages Fort Osage historic landmark near Sibley

An initial assessment by the Jackson County Parks and Recreation has determined that three buildings and a fence at Fort Osage sustained damage. The full extent of the damage is unknown. (Jackson County Parks + Rec)

The Fort Osage National Historic Landmark will be closed indefinitely after sustaining damage from a grass fire.

Fire crews from multiple agencies, including Ft. Osage, Independence, Sni Valley, Central Jackson County, Liberty and Wellington-Napoleon, responded to the scene around 5 p.m. Sunday.

An investigation is underway to determine how and where the grass fire started, but firefighters say high winds and dry weather conditions caused the fire to spread to the historic landmark.

An initial assessment by the Jackson County Parks and Recreation has determined that three buildings and a fence at Fort Osage sustained damage. The full extent of the damage is unknown.

The Fort Osage Education Center was not damaged by the grass fire, but smoke entered the building. As a result, it will also be closed indefinitely.

