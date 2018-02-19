These hi-tech leggings measure your jean size in seconds

It’s called “Like A Glove” and sells for $68. It comes with a special, hi-tech pair of leggings. (KCTV5)

Now that there’s an app for just about anything and everything, why not download an app that helps you buy the perfect fitting pair of jeans without ever having to step in a dressing room.

It’s called “Like A Glove” and sells for $68. It comes with a special, hi-tech pair of leggings.

Ask any woman and she'll agree that finding the perfect pair of jeans is often defeating, frustrating and a giant waste of time.

So, one of our news producers at KCTV5 agreed to put the leggings to the test.

She put them on, hit the button in the center of the waistband and measurements were sent to the app via Bluetooth. It offered an instant list of dozens of blue jean suggestions in varying brands and price ranges.

And, sure enough, when she went shopping, the suggestions were nearly at 100-percent fit often in sizes she would never have tried.

Overall, she thought the price was steep for this gadget but did say if a few of her friends would share the leggings and the cost, it would be very nice to have.

She also liked the idea of trying them on every few months to see if her size and varied at all.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.