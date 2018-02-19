Crowdfunding for medical expenses is rising among Americans

Daniel Hernandez is doing what thousands of other people are doing to pay medical bills. He has started a GoFundMe account. (Daniel Hernandez/GoFundMe)

Daniel Hernandez is doing what thousands of other people are doing to pay medical bills. He has started a GoFundMe account.

“Right now, I have raised $1,270,” he said.

Hernandez has a moderate-to-severe hearing loss and needs new hearing aids. His other pair began failing this summer.

“They were like weird sounds ... like on TV when a channel doesn't work,” Hernandez said.

New hearing aids cost about $6,000, and they aren’t covered under most insurance plans.

Hernandez doesn’t have insurance with his job. He also doesn’t qualify for Medicaid because he came to the United States as a toddler. He is here on a green card.

Hernandez does not have a backup method for communication. He does not know sign-language because he has always been able to access hearing aids through school programs.

Hernandez graduated from school a few years ago but that pathway for help is over.

KCTV5 News combed through GoFundMe accounts in the area and found people begging for medical help to cover burns, strokes and other healthcare needs. Some people have no insurance while others do but the coverage is so poor they are asking family, friends and strangers to help them.

Hernandez said he had reservations about the GoFundMe account, but he is out of options. He says his speech is now becoming affected because he hasn’t been able to hear himself speak for so long.

“I can’t hear myself. That's why when I have a hearing aid. I talk differently because I can understand myself,” Hernandez said.

KCTV5’s investigative department continues to investigate your healthcare concerns. You can email us at investigate@kctv5.com.

