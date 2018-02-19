Lawsuit: Lincoln College Prep let violent felon take girl - KCTV5

Lawsuit: Lincoln College Prep let violent felon take girl

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -

A lawsuit filed last week alleges a Kansas City school allowed a violent felon to pick up a 14-year-old student, who was taken to a motel and raped.

The now 21-year-old plaintiff is suing Kansas City Public Schools, a former Lincoln College Preparatory Academy principal and a school attendance secretary.

The Kansas City Star reports the girl was in class in May 2010 when Roy Andrews told the school her parents wanted him to pick her up.

The complaint says the school ignored its own policies and allowed the girl to leave with Andrews. He previously served time for murder and wasn't authorized to pick up the girl.

He's serving an 18 years sentence after being linked in 2012 to 1990 sexual assault of a woman and her 11-year-old daughter.

