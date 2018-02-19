80-year-old Odessa, MO, man convicted of child sex abuse

An 80-year-old Missouri man who was convicted of abusing two young girls faces a possible life sentence. (File photo)

An 80-year-old Missouri man who was convicted of abusing two young girls faces a possible life sentence.

The Missouri Attorney General's office says Arthur Sanders, of Odessa, was convicted Feb. 8 of 11 counts of child molestation and sodomy for sexually abusing the girls while he was their after-school caretaker.

He was arrested after one of the girls went to a school counselor after five years of abuse.

During his trial, a previous victim said Sanders also abused her in the early 1980s but that she was encouraged by family to stay quiet.

Sanders is scheduled to be sentenced April 2.

