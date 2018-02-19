Authorities search for suspects after 75 geese found dead near Cass County road

Missouri Department of Conservation Game Warden Phil Needham says 75 unbreasted snow/blue/Ross geese were found near a roadway. (Facebook/Phil Needham)

Authorities in Cass County, MO, are searching for the people responsible for dumping 75 geese on the side of the road in the northern portion of the county.

Missouri Department of Conservation Game Warden Phil Needham says 75 unbreasted snow/blue/Ross geese were found near a roadway.

Needham says the geese were taken on Friday and that the suspect is driving a white Toyota pickup.

Officials say the meat was able to be processed and will not be wasted.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call (816) 809-6259.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.