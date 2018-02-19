5-year-old Wichita boy missing since Saturday

Lucas went missing from his home near Lincoln and Edgemoor. (Facebook/Kristin Edson)

With the help of the FBI, Wichita police continue to search for a little boy who went missing on Saturday.

Kristin Edson says her cousin, Lucas Hernandez's step-mom and father anxiously wait for news of the five-year-old.

Lucas went missing from his home near Lincoln and Edgemoor.

"Very distraught. very upset. devastated. I mean, can you imagine," Edson asked. "They’re just very distraught and worried about his safety. It’s cold out. We don’t know where he’s at."

Edson says police haven't told them anything new but officers did tell Eyewitness News law enforcement officers searched Chisholm Creek Park Sunday following leads.

"All I know is that they took a nap around three-ish and she woke up with the baby around six to check on Lucas to see if he was in his room. She searched. The back door was open, and she called 911," Edson added.

Edson prays somebody sees this boy and brings him home to safety.

"He does have a speech impediment, so it’s kind of hard to understand what he’s saying when he talks sometimes," Edson said. He’s very shy if he doesn’t know you. If he does know you, he’s willing to come out and talk to you."

Until then, she's asking for prayers.

"He has never wandered off like this before ever. so I mean it just worries me that maybe somebody got him to open the door for them and possibly took him."WPD says they are speaking with family and following leads.

Police says there is currently no evidence of criminal activity associated with this case. They are continuing to work any leads they have, and the FBI has sent a team in to assist with the search.

Officers are asking for the public's help by sharing the information on Facebook and Twitter, and calling in any tips that people have.

"We're continuing to follow up on any leads that we have - our investigators, officers, along with our assistance from the FBI. We're gonna be there as long as it takes, so we can - we're trying to find Lucas so we're asking anyone with any information to call that tip line, again 383-4661," says Officer Charley Davidson.

WPD says they are speaking with family and following leads.

"I know many in the community have shown willingness to come and take part in a search party, and we do appreciate the willingness of the citizens to come help us in this investigation. However, at this point we're asking citizens to share the information on their social media pages, and call the tip line with any information."

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Emergency Operations Command Center at 316-383-4661.

Copyright KWCH 2018.