Missouri woman fears bad food led to death of beloved dog

At least one dog owner in Missouri blames bad food for the death of her dog.

Rossie Judd says her 10-year-old miniature schnauzer's health quickly started declining last fall after she fed her treats and food now being recalled by Smucker's.

Judd and her vet said the random dizziness and vomiting were a mystery, but now she's convinced her dog got some of the tainted treats.

“I lost a friend,” said Judd. “I lost a friend and I’ll never forgive myself that I was a part of the cause of it, that I didn’t educate myself about this.”

She said she contacted to Smucker's last year and received a response letter with a coupon for more dog food.

The company released a statement online. More here.

