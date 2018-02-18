No. 19 Wichita State upends No. 5 Cincinnati 76-72

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) - Landry Shamut scored 19 points, and No. 19 Wichita State ended the nation's longest home-court winning streak, beating No. 5 Cincinnati 76-72 on Sunday to leave the American Athletic Conference race wide-open.

The Shockers (21-5, 11-3) beat a Top 5 team on the road for the first time since 1964. They led most of the way, building an 11-point lead midway through the second half and holding on. Shaquille Morris' dunk with 5 seconds left finished it off.

The Bearcats (23-4, 12-2) had their 39-game home-court winning streak snapped. Cincinnati hasn't beaten a ranked team all season, falling to 0-3 with losses to Xavier and Florida.

Cincinnati and Wichita State were expected to contend for the title in the Shockers' first season in the AAC. Wichita State gave itself a chance with a solid all-around game led by its point guard. Shamut had 16 points in the first half, when the Shockers shredded the nation's second-ranked defense to take control.

Wichita State closes the regular season by hosting Cincinnati on March 4. Houston (21-5, 11-3) also is in the running for the league title after beating Temple on Sunday.

The Shockers hit seven of eight shots during a 17-3 run that gave them a 34-23 lead. Cincinnati responded by turning up its full-court defense, forcing three quick turnovers, and going on a run that cut the deficit to 42-40 at halftime.

The Shockers showed a little defense of their own, forcing five turnovers while rebuilding their lead to 59-48 with 11 minutes left, matching its biggest of the game. Cincinnati closed to 72-70 on Trevon Scott's dunk with 13 seconds left, but the Shockers scored on a pair of full-court inbound passes, the last to Morris that provided the final margin.

BIG PICTURE

Wichita State: The Shockers needed a win to maintain their chances of a regular season title, and they got it with another good showing on the road. The Shockers are the most successful road team in the nation over the past five years at 47-8, including 7-2 this season

Cincinnati: The Bearcats were in the unusual situation of moving into Top 5 without beating a ranked team all season. Losses at Houston and at home to Wichita State this week took the air out of their ascent in the polls.

UP NEXT

Wichita State: The Shockers host Tulane on Wednesday.

Cincinnati: The Bearcats host Connecticut on Thursday. They won at UConn 65-57 on Feb. 3.

