After kidney transplant saves son's life, family waiting for call to save another life

Blake Conner is need of a living donor, and currently, he is at Stage 5 Kidney Failure. (Family photo)

The University of Kansas Health System released a new ad this month to raise awareness for organ donation.

The ad features Brenden Conner from Platte City playing basketball.

Thanks to a kidney donation, his life was saved.

But as that search ended, another has began for the family.

His young brother, Blake Conner, is now looking for a kidney. His kidney function is 12-percent.

"The reason I am in need of a kidney is I want to stay active right now," Blake Conner said. "I'm on the baseball team and doing pretty good, but being on dialysis would hold me back a lot."

Blake Conner says his brother gives him some inspiration.

"I look up to him in a lot of ways," Blake Conner said. "He's the person I aspire to be."

Brenden Conner said his story could help his brother.

"I told him I was there for him," Brenden Conner said. "I told him if he needed to talk, we could talk. I'd cry if we need to cry. Just all kinds of different stuff."

Two diagnoses of Alports Disease helped them quickly understand that family is the most important thing.

One difference is so far, there hasn't been a match and the family is in desperate need.

-----

They Platte City YMCA will be hosting a "Communities that Care" Blood Drive through the American Red Cross on Monday.

Blake Conner is need of a living donor, and currently, he is at Stage 5 Kidney Failure.

"Once you hit 20-percent, that's when you need to start looking for a kidney or thinking about dialysis, 'where are you right now'," Conner said.

Blake is one of the group exercise instructor's son and just four months ago, his older brother, Brenden, received a living donation from his cousin. We are hoping to bring awareness to the community around living donations along with our community blood drive.

"It's very important. You're basically giving life to people and giving them a chance to live life and the excitement life brings some people take it for granted," Brendan Conner said.

"And the community has been awesome just like this blood drive that they’re doing it humbles me and I have so many people that care about my family and are willing to help," said Scherry Conner, mother of Blake and Brenden Conner.

Monday's blood drive will begin at noon and will last until 6 p.m.

For those who can't make it to the blood drive but would like to find out if they are a match, officials say to contact the University of Kansas Hospital Living Donor Coordinator at (913) 588-5049.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.