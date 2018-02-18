Support pours in for family after two young girls are killed in wreck

Two young children were killed in a crash Sunday on Interstate 435 past State Line Road. (KCTV5)

Two young children were killed in a crash Sunday on Interstate 435 past State Line Road.

Ruth Vasquez, 7, and Teresa Vasquez, 1, both of Kansas City, MO, died in the wreck, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Their mother and two brothers remain in the hospital with traumatic injuries.

Support has poured in from all over the country since the wreck.

A Go Fund Me Page has raised more than $20,000 since it was launched.

The wreck happened just before 5 p.m. Sunday and closed the interstate for over 11 hours while authorities cleared the scene.

A minivan and semi-truck were involved in the wreck. Investigators on scene say it's possible the van could have been slowing down.

The two children who died were in the minivan. Two more children and an adult in the van were taken to area hospitals, along with the semi-truck driver.

Kansas Highway Patrol trooper Candice Breshears said all fatality wrecks are tough to work, especially when children are involved.

"When children are involved, it's even harder," she said.

The interstate reopened at about 4:35 a.m. Monday.

