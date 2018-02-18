Family of Syed Jamal visits him at Platte County Jail, calls short visit heartbreaking

The family of Syed Jamal briefly visited him on Sunday afternoon.

Jamal, 55, has been fighting efforts by the United States to deport him back to Bangladesh.

He returned to Missouri on Wednesday and has been held in the Platte County Jail since Wednesday.

According to attorney Rekha Sharma-Crawford on Facebook, the family could only speak to him through the glass because they didn't arrive 30 minutes before the visit.

Statement from the attorney on Facebook:

We headed up for Syed's family to visit him, at the scheduled time today. Even though we called three times prior to that, to ensure we could make this happen, no one ever told us they had to be there 30 minutes prior. So unfortunately, this is as close as they got. And that took an hour of pleading, to get to this point, which was for Rekha being his lawyer to go in for a visit and put him in the closest room possible. While they were thankful for the visual, the disappointment of being that close with no verbal or physical contact was heartbreaking. We find it appalling that criminal defendants get multiple opportunities throughout the week to visit with family, but Syed, who is not criminal, and being held on a civil violation is allowed one visit a week. So, now the family must wait another week.

On Monday, KCTV5 spoke to the family.

They said Sunday's short visit was tough for the family.

“It was kind of devastating, especially for my nieces and nephews," said Syed Hussain Jamal, Syed Jama's brother. "For me it’s hard, but I’m an adult, so I can handle it little bit better.”

Syed's 14-year-old son says it was sad seeing his father in jail.

“I’ve always seen him as a very strong person and I’ve always looked up to him for that, but seeing him in that state it wasn’t good at all," Taseen Jamal said. "I mean it will turn anyone weak within a few days.”

Jamal in 1987 entered the country legally to attend the University of Kansas, but overstayed his visa while pursuing a doctorate. In 2011, he was ordered to be deported but was allowed to stay in the country.

His attorney says he has a valid work permit until October.

U.S. House Rep. Lynn Jenkins (R-KS) has proposed a bill that would provide relief for him and the family.

