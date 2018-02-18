Alexander Goodwin is back in town this week

It’s been six months since Alexander Goodwin went back to the UK after receiving lifesaving treatment for a rare form of cancer here in Kansas City. He’s back this week for blood work, scans, and doctor visits.

On Saturday night, a fundraiser was held to make sure he continues to get the care he needs in his battle against cancer.

“Good news is still no cancer,” he said. “No cancer back in that leg. So, everything’s clear.”

Goodwin delivered the news himself, that all his tests came back beautifully this week.

He and his mother will be in town every three months until Alex is 20, making sure the cancer that threatened his life doesn’t come back.

“It’s a tough journey to travel, for anybody -- child or adult,” his mother said. “It’s a tough thing for a human being.”

Friends met Goodwin and his mother at Sombrero’s in Shawnee to take part in a silent auction to raise money for his doctor bills and visits back to the states.

The family’s insurance is no good here and between medical costs and flights, it costs about $11,000 each time they make the trip.

His mother said that after months of only going to school a couple hours a day, he is finally back in the swing of things full time.

“He’s back in full-time school the last three weeks and, oh, you should see him,” his mother said. “He’d come home from school and say, ‘Mom, I’m like a normal kid.’”

Alex said the love he’s felt since beginning his treatment is something he’ll never forget.

“I’m just thinking, when I’m older, I’m going to continue Alexander’s Journey so I can bring more smiles to all of Kansas, all of England, and all the kids that follow me,” he said.

