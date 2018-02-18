Eric Hosmer’s top 10 moments for the Kansas City Royals

Eric Hosmer had a truly storybook career in Kansas City. Now, as fans say goodbye to perhaps the most influential player on arguably the greatest team in Kansas City history, we look back on the incredible impact a kid from Florida had on a small-market team & community.

Honorable mention: Hosmer hits game-winning RBI in game 1 of 2015 World Series

In seven career playoff seasons, George Brett has 23 combined postseason RBI’s. In just two career playoff seasons, Hosmer has 29 combined playoff RBI’s. Just missing the cut due to circumstance, based loaded and nobody out, is just another late game-tying or game-winning RBI that Royal fans grew accustomed to seeing throughout Hosmer’s tenure

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a58aQtnjDbc

10) Hosmer catches final outs in back-to-back pennant championships

The cleanup hitter for both the 2014 and 2015 American League pennant-winning teams, Hosmer helped Kansas City become just the sixth organization since 1936 to win back-to-back A.L. pennants. Both pennant-clinching moments fittingly saw Mike Moustakas connect with Hosmer, the other organizational cornerstone and long-time friend.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N0VOm14OClI

9) Hosmer homers, wins All-Star Game MVP

Always one to perform when the bright lights of the national stage shine, Hosmer took former teammate Johnny Cueto deep for a home run and finished with two hits, two RBI’s and one run scored. The performance resulted in Kansas City’s second ever All-Star game MVP recipient, with Hosmer joining Bo Jackson from 1989.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mWafbCIs6No&t=49s

8) Hosmer speaks on behalf of organization following Yordano Ventura death

After the community was struck by the tragic news of the death of one of the team’s bright young stars, it was Hosmer who was tasked with speaking on behalf of the organization at the Royals home 2017 opener. In front of a sold-out crowd, Hosmer poignantly honored his late teammate and conveyed the team’s appreciation of all the fan support. One of many moments where Hosmer’s leadership and off-the-field skills shined bright.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EA3a675Mrms

7) Hosmer picks up open bar tab for fans in downtown KC

Just 24 years old at the time, Hosmer tweeted out an open invitation to the entire Royals fan base to join the team at McFadden’s in downtown Kansas City. He then picked up the open bar tab and celebrated with fans following a 2014 playoff sweep, the team’s first playoff series win 1985. The memorable gesture marked the start of what would be quite a unique relationship between Hosmer, the Royals and the fans over the next few years.

https://twitter.com/TheRealHos35/status/518990275868254208

6) Hosmer hits game-winning RBI in 2015 ALCS game 6

It was the bat of Hosmer that helped provide one of the most memorable moments in Royals history of Lorenzo Cain scoring all the way from first to give the Royals the late game lead. It’s Cain’s shining moment, but just as was the hallmark of the 2014 and 2015 teams, it was very much a complete team effort, with Hosmer serving as the heroic catalyst.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zKBOHGfpIm4&t=2s

5) Hosmer hits home run in final game, final at bat as a Royal

While the importance of this hit, this game and this moment won’t show up in the box score, the 32,000 fans at Kauffman Stadium can attest to its power. In what would be Hosmer’s final game in KC, he had one more jaw dropper up his sleeve with a home run in his final at bat as a Royal. The at bat began with a minute-long standing ovation through the first couple pitches, only to have a movie-like ending as a big Hosmer smile shined across the bases.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=afvhCgB72pQ

4) Hosmer hits dagger home run completing 2015 ALDS game 4 comeback

One of the most remarkable comebacks in playoff history was capped by Hosmer’s nail in the coffin, no doubter, home run. Pushing the lead to 9-6, with Wade Davis looming, it was the moment Royals fans actually started to believe that the 7-3, 8th inning deficit really was in the past. The comeback was built through small-ball, but it was Hosmer who provided the long ball.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fx2EPASyBgU

3) Hosmer hits extra inning game-winning home run in 2014 ALDS game 2

The Royals swept the number one seed Angels in the 2014 ALDS, yes, but games one and two in L.A. both went to extra innings. No one expected the wild card Royals to knock off Mike Trout, let alone with a sweep, so Hosmer’s game-winning 11th inning bomb was in many ways Kansas City’s coming out moment to the world. Giving KC a 2-0 lead heading home, this moment arguably gave the Royals the series in what would be one of 8 straight wins to start 2014.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E7-ZKWhY5og

2) Hosmer hits 12th inning, 1-out triple, scores tying run in 2014 Wild Card win

The most underrated moment amongst casual Royals fans, Hosmer’s wildcard triple really is the one hit that started the two-year wild ride. With no runners on, one out, down one, Hosmer was the Royals last hope with Christian Colon on deck. His hit and run scored was the first of what would be many clutch moments in the playoffs, legitimately saving Kansas City’s season.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HYILmQ1c3nQ&t=3s

1) Hosmer scores 9th inning game-tying run from third in World Series clinching win

One of the most daring decisions in World Series history. Perhaps the moment that most people across America will remember most about the 2015 World Series. A pure instinct move, with no fear or second-guessing, that sabermetrics simply can’t predict. Advanced stats don’t show Hosmer’s value, and didn’t show the Royals value for years. A pure baseball move that put pressure on the opponent, encapsulated everything Hosmer and the Royals were.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6hYry9F2QRM&t=6s

When fans look back on the 2014-2015 Royals glory years, Hosmer will be at the center of it all. Regardless of anger or disappointment over the news, the memories and feelings he provided, can never be taken away.

