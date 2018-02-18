Kansas City, KS shooting leaves 1 dead, 7 others injured

A Saturday night shooting has left one person dead and seven others injured. The victim has been identified as Kevin Forman. (GoFundMe)

Family members have identified the victim as Kevin Forman.

Kansas City, KS police say that they received a call about a shooting shortly before midnight Sunday near North 17th Street and Minnesota Avenue.

When they arrived, their investigation revealed that a disturbance happened inside a building and that eight people who were there had suffered gunshot wounds.

The victims were transported to local hospital where Forman later died. The remaining victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

On Sunday morning, the Police Chief Terry Zeigler tweeted, "We believe it is gang related at this time."

Police ask that, if you know anything about this incident, to please call the tips hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

The building was locked on Sunday and KCTV5 News spoke with a man who was trying to retrieve some music and sound equipment. He said that there was a rave in the building the night of the shooting.

KCTV5 did find a flyer on Facebook that promoted an appearance by a local rapper named Lyndale Robinson, who posted about the shooting on Facebook: “I’m not dead, I’m blessed, get well to everyone that got shot.” He also expressed sympathy for the person who died.

That man trying to get his equipment said he did everything he could to protect himself and those around him once the gunfire began.

"I pretty much just heard gunshots and I saw people holding guns until we got to the ground, until we heard and saw sirens, and did our best to get outside," he recalled.

