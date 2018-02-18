KCK Police Chief: "Several" shot at 16th, Minnesota - KCTV5

KCK Police Chief: "Several" shot at 16th, Minnesota

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

Police are investigating after multiple people were shot in Kansas City, KS.

Kansas City, KS Police Chief Terry Zeigler tweeted around midnight that officers were in route to a shooting in which “several people (were) shot.”

No other details were immediately made available.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.

