3-vehicle wreck injures nine on Plaza, including toddler and infant

By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
Nine people, including a toddler and an infant, were transported to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries on the Plaza. (Dwain Crispell/KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police are investigating after a three-vehicle wreck injured nine people, including an infant and a toddler. 

Just after 7:20 p.m., police were called the Plaza at Ward Pkwy. and Broadway Blvd. on a possible injury accident. 

When they arrived, they found three vehicles involved in the wreck. 

Nine people, including an infant and a toddler, were transported to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

According to police, witnesses on the scene say a white vehicle ran a red light and was responsible for the accident. 

