3-vehicle wreck injures nine on Plaza, including toddler and infant

Police are investigating after a three-vehicle wreck injured nine people, including an infant and a toddler.

Just after 7:20 p.m., police were called the Plaza at Ward Pkwy. and Broadway Blvd. on a possible injury accident.

When they arrived, they found three vehicles involved in the wreck.

Nine people, including an infant and a toddler, were transported to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

According to police, witnesses on the scene say a white vehicle ran a red light and was responsible for the accident.

