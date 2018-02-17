Inmate briefly escapes from Platte County jail on Saturday

An inmate briefly escaped from the Platte County Detention Center this afternoon just after 3 p.m.

He assaulted staff, broke out a piece of security glass, and scaled the jail wall.

The inmate, Kenneth Wilson, was immediately taken into custody by a deputy that was outside of the detention center.

At the time of the escape, Wilson was being held on charges of tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, and possessing a controlled substance.

Wilson was taken to an area hospital after he was taken into custody.

Detention center staff members were not seriously injured during the assault.

Sheriff Owen said, “The inmate was immediately taken into custody after he scaled the perimeter wall. Multiple officers and deputies immediately responded to the area in response to this incident. There is no threat to our community at this time.”

