Body found following house fire at 41st, Garfield

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A body was found following a house fire in the area of 41st and Garfield on Saturday morning.

The fire happened at about 7 a.m. 

The cause of the fire has not been determined and the individual has not been identified. 

Police have confirmed that they are working with the fire department and have said they will release more details when they are available. 

