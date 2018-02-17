Group gathers in KC to memorialize victims of Florida shooting, discuss solutions

People across the nation, and even here in KC, are reacting to the tragedy in Florida.

Earlier this afternoon dozens of people gathered in Nichols Park to urge lawmakers to take action.

A local group called Peaceworks organized the rally as a memorial for families in Parkland, Florida who lost loved ones earlier this week.

However, they also gathered to discuss solutions.

Many of the people there were parents fearful about the possibility of a mass shooting.

Antiviolence groups are calling for tighter gun safety measures on a federal level and some argued that our current gun laws are not working.

“I have two daughters in high school. They are scared.” “The ball is in the court of the legislature.” “We need to value our children enough to save them.” “So often we hear, ‘Well, it's about mental illness," but we need to tackle the issue of where these weapons come from.”

The group mentioned that they would like to hold more rallies in the coming weeks as the national gun debate continues.

People at today's rally held a wide range of opinions about curbing gun violence. Some called for better access to mental health treatments. Others called for stricter gun safety measures. Some there today were simply concerned parents. pic.twitter.com/3iOzKNHtMF — Nathan Vickers (@nathanvickers) February 17, 2018

A KC group held a memorial for the victims of the Parkland, FL school shooting. Many called for legislative action to curb gun violence. In this clip you can here a man yelling, "Legislation now." pic.twitter.com/Mk5suVlnVi — Nathan Vickers (@nathanvickers) February 17, 2018

