KC teacher: ‘The day I’m ordered to carry a gun may be my last day’

A Facebook post from a local teacher that said the Florida shooting had her so on edge she was actually considering ending her 35-year career in education had us wondering how many other teachers are having that kind of internal crisis.

KCTV5 went to the Kansas City Public Schools headquarters to get some perspective from the union that represents teachers there.

The union’s president said that teachers are absolutely talking about the shooting and that they are definitely saying, “This is scary. I hope and pray it doesn’t happen here.”

However, the teacher who opened her heart on Facebook has fears at a different level than most.

The images coming across the TV on Wednesday were emotional for a lot of people, particularly for parents who send their children to school and rely on others to keep them safe. It was also emotional for teachers, whose role in today’s day and age has expanded well beyond just educating.

“We’ve become everything, anymore,” said Andrea Flinders, KCPS Teachers Union President. “I mean, we are social workers. We are everything. I mean, they are the ones that are protecting our children when something horrible like this does happen.”

It is something one local teacher said has worn on her.

Some of her weariness stems from an active shooter training she did four years ago. She hid in a closet, then the trainer found her and told her, “You’re dead.”

“A tiny part of me died that instant,” she wrote on Facebook on Friday. “I’m sad a lot when I know how vigilant I have to be now. It’s so scary sometimes. I pray a lot. I sigh a lot… I’m so drained…. I love my kids and I will protect them. I’m just not ready for combat. The day I’m ordered to carry a gun may be my last day.”

Outside of the office building that used to be a KCPS high school, Flinders said that reaction is understandable but not typical in her district.

“The majority of our teachers are concerned about safety,” Flinders said, “but I don’t think they have an overwhelming fear of this kind of incident happening.”

As someone who has battled the district before on behalf of its teachers, she was quick to praise the schools here as better secured than most -- on all grade levels.

“We have secured entrances in our elementary schools, we have metal detectors in our high schools and middle schools, and we have security officers who are probably the best trained in the area,” she said.

The teacher who made that post didn’t want to talk on-camera because she didn’t want to risk losing her job over it.

She is on the edge of retiring over her growing fears, but she still loves teaching and the children so much that she’s not quite there yet.

