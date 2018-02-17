Kansas City police investigating after 20-year-old is shot, kill - KCTV5

Kansas City police investigating after 20-year-old is shot, killed on Friday night

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
(KCTV) (KCTV)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in KC on Friday night.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. in the 5400 block of Poe.

Officers went to the area after someone called and said they heard gunshots.

When officers arrived, they were told about a victim down at a residence.

The fire department then came and helped a man who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was declared deceased at the scene.

Later on Saturday, the victim was identified as 20-year-old Ronnie Engle

If anyone has information about this incident they are asked to call the TIPS Hotline 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.