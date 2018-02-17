Kansas City police investigating after 20-year-old is shot, killed on Friday night

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in KC on Friday night.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. in the 5400 block of Poe.

Officers went to the area after someone called and said they heard gunshots.

When officers arrived, they were told about a victim down at a residence.

The fire department then came and helped a man who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was declared deceased at the scene.

Later on Saturday, the victim was identified as 20-year-old Ronnie Engle

If anyone has information about this incident they are asked to call the TIPS Hotline 816-474-TIPS (8477).

