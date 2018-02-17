Wyandotte County Commissioner arrested for domestic battery

Wyandotte County Commissioner and Kansas Board of Regents member Ann Marie Brandau-Murguia was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery on Friday night.

The 49-year-old was booked into jail at 8:30 p.m. and was released early on Saturday morning on her own recognizance.

She was booked for "domestic battery: knowing or reckless bodily harm to family member."

She has not been officially charged as of Saturday morning.

KCTV5 News is working to get more information.

