KC man charged in crash that killed 2 on 71 Highway at I-435

A Kansas City man has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the vehicular deaths of Laura and Ryan Humphrey.

The crash happened near I-435 and U.S. 71 Highway early on Nov. 11, 2017.

Preston E. Moore, 29, faces two counts of second-degree murder, DWI, and driving while revoked.

According to court records, the Humphreys were driving northbound on U.S. 71 at I-435 after 2 a.m. when they collided with a vehicle Moore was driving.

They sustained deadly injuries and Moore also was injured.

Witnesses told police that the vehicle Moore was driving was headed southbound in the northbound lanes at a high rate of speed.

An open liquor bottle was found in that vehicle and toxicology results showed Moore had an elevated level of ethanol.

Moore has a previous DWI conviction.

Prosecutors have requested a bond of $100,000.

