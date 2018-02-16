New details emerge after man is charged in connection with hostage situation at Argosy Casino

A Kansas City man has been charged with kidnapping and other crimes following a standoff with police that began Thursday evening at Argosy Casino.

Bobby Jo Dennison, 44, allegedly barricaded himself in a hotel room and threatened to cut the throat of a hostage.

Dennison was taken into custody in the early morning hours of Friday after SWAT team members entered the hotel room.

Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd said Dennison was charged on Friday, following an investigation by the Riverside Police Department.

According to court records, members of the Riverside Police Department were patrolling the parking lot at the casino shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Thursday when they determined a rental vehicle with Texas plates had not been returned to returned to the Kansas City International Airport when due.

Officers maintained surveillance on the vehicle until vehicle left, then a pursuit ensued.

The pursuit ended when the vehicle traveled into Kansas.

Additional investigation found that the people in the vehicle had been seen coming out of a hotel room at the Argosy Casino Hotel.

Dennison had allegedly rented the hotel room with another person.

Later that evening, Riverside police officers knocked on the door of the hotel room. A woman left the room and said Dennison was inside with another woman.

Police tried to enter the room but were unable to do so.

They then heard what sounded like a woman being hit and pushed, so officers again tried to enter the room. Then, a male voice allegedly said, “Don’t open the door. I have a hostage. I have a hostage. I have a hostage.”

Hotel staff evacuated the floor of building that room was on and SWAT personnel arrived. During that time, a woman from inside the room called for help.

As officers again tried to get into the door, Dennison allegedly said he would cut the throat of a woman in the room. He also allegedly said he had a gun in the room and demanded a car to leave the hotel with his hostage.

SWAT teams entered the room shortly after 1:30 a.m., arrested Dennison and took the victim safely into custody.

Dennison has been charged with second-degree kidnapping, second-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, and resisting arrest.

If convicted, he faces up to seven years in prison on the first two counts and four years in prison for resisting arrest.

He is being held in the Platte County jail in lieu of a $50,000 cash only bond.

The case is being investigated by the Riverside Police Department, which was assisted by the North Kansas City, Gladstone, and Liberty Police Departments. It is being prosecuted by Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Blake Sherer.

