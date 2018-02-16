Lawrence seeks ways to raise money to save historic mausoleum

Recently, the cemetery was placed on the National Register of Historic Places, but for the mausoleum to meet the requirements for that distinction could cost nearly a $100,000 in repairs. (Nathan Vickers/KCTV5 News)

Derek Rogers loves the history behind Oak Hill Cemetery’s century-old mausoleum.

“It's part of the history of the cemetery. It was built for the survivors of Quantrill's raid of 1863.

Rogers heads the Lawrence Parks Department, and the solemn stone tomb is one of his favorite city treasures, but a hundred years can take its toll a building.

“We've had weather, time and some vandalism,” Rogers said.

Recently, the cemetery was placed on the National Register of Historic Places, but for the mausoleum to meet the requirements for that distinction could cost nearly a $100,000 in repairs. The city recently applied for a grant to cover those costs, but they didn't get it.

“When you add the term historical to a building you seem to increase the cost of getting it back to that era,” Rogers said.

The city has enough funds to waterproof the building, and it is looking at ways to raise money for more repairs.

“From the disappointment of not getting the grant I was looking at, how do we get donations that could help?” Rogers said.

The repairs include dirt work, replacing mortar and extensive work to the inside of the structure. Rogers says he hopes to find a way to make it work.

“How our community takes care of its cemeteries is kind of a reflection on how it treats its people,” Rogers said.

He wants to return the structure to its original beauty to preserve the history and to honor those at rest inside.

