1 person critically injured in shooting in KC - KCTV5

1 person critically injured in shooting in KC

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

One person has been left in critical condition after they were shot on Friday afternoon in Kansas City.

The shooting happened at about 4:15 p.m. in the area of 58th and Bellefontaine. 

There is no suspect information at this time.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.