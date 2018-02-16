Crews clean up vandalized statue in Prairie Village

A statue at the intersection of Mission Road and Tomahawk Road used to be clean, but a public works crew noticed red paint splattered at the base on Thursday afternoon.

The police department said the paint was in a glass bottle because they found fragments in the fountain.

During the day, crews worked to clean the spots off.

“Power washed the statue,” said Mark Gillmore with Prairie Village Public Works. “Used a wire brush on the statue part of it the best we could. There’s still a little bit up there, but it’s not bad.”

“That’s the best-case scenario,” he said. “We’ll bring a bigger power washer up. Scrub it down again, get into a little more detail.”

Gillmore said they’ll come back next week to finish the cleanup.

Right now, there is no estimate for how much this cost.

Police said they are looking for tips about who could have painted the fountain.

