Blunt: Trump to nominate Garrison as US attorney

Tim Garrison is the United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri. (Sean LaFianza/USAEO)

The man serving as interim U.S. attorney for the Western District of Missouri may soon be able to lose the interim tag.

Republican Sen. Roy Blunt said Friday that President Donald Trump intends to nominate Timothy Garrison as U.S. attorney. Garrison has served in an interim role leading the Kansas City-based office since January.

Garrison served as an assistant U.S. attorney in the district's Springfield office since 2007 prior to his appointment. He was previously a prosecutor in the Marine Corps. He is a lieutenant colonel in the Marine Corps Reserve and has served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Blunt says in a statement that Garrison "has dedicated his career to keeping our communities and nation safe."

