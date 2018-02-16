Missouri lawmakers urge Harley-Davidson to reconsider plans to close Kansas City plant

Missouri U.S. Senators Claire McCaskill and Roy Blunt, and Congressmen Sam Graves and Emanuel Cleaver II have joined together to urge Harley-Davidson to reconsider plans to close their Kansas City assembly plant.

“We were disappointed to learn through local news media that Harley-Davidson plans to close its assembly plant in Kansas City, Missouri,” wrote the delegation to Harley-Davidson CEO Matthew Levatich. “The facility, which has been assembling motorcycles for more than 20 years and is the newest among your company’s domestic assembly plants, employs approximately 800 people.”

The letter continues by saying, “We understand that the domestic and global sales environments are key drivers in business decisions like this. But we also believe Harley-Davidson’s Kansas City Assembly Plant and its workers produce a top-quality product that can compete with any other facility in the United States or around the world. We urge you to reconsider the decision to close the plant.”

Harley-Davidson announced plans to close their Kansas City assembly plant in early 2019 and consolidate production in Pennsylvania.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.