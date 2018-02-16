20-year-old Kansas City man charged with fatally beating, stomping another man

File photo -- The crime happened in the 1200 block of Admiral Boulevard last year. (KCTV5)

A 20-year-old Kansas City man has been charged in the fatal beating and stomping of a man whose body was found on Jan. 16, 2017.

Caleb B. Patterson faces a charge of first-degree murder.

The crime happened in the 1200 block of Admiral Boulevard.

According to court records, Kansas City police went to the area after someone called in the morning and asked for an ambulance.

Officers found the victim in a parking lot, near a building, and behind a dumpster. He showed signs of multiple blunt force injuries and was later identified as Juan Marin.

In September 2017, Patterson was heard on a recorded jail telephone system describing why he "couldn't stop hitting" the victim because "it felt good to let some anger out."

A witness told police that Patterson also took him to the scene of the murder and showed him the body of the victim. Patterson told that witness he killed the victim.

Prosecutors have requested a bond of $300,000.

Previous coverage:

Kansas City police investigate homicide after man found behind dumpster

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.