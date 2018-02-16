Sounds of gunfire near Lee's Summit elementary school prompt buses to reroute students

Buses bringing students to Longview Farms Elementary were rerouted to another school after sounds of gunfire were reported in the area. (KCTV5)

The school told parents they were informed by Lee’s Summit police about 8:30 a.m. that gunshots had been heard in one of the neighborhoods near the school.

"This notification was received as school buses were scheduled to arrive and as student car riders were getting to school. As a precaution, school buses were rerouted to nearby Cedar Creek Elementary," principal Kimberly Hassler wrote in the letter.

Car riders and their families were directed to the school library, and the school doors were locked and secured. The school said they used their “no entry” protocols.

Police told the school that the individual with the gun had left the area neighborhood and that it was safe for the school buses to return to Longview Farm.

"Police officers also shared that they believe this was a domestic situation with no relationship to our school. As several of you may have observed, there was considerable police activity in the area neighborhood early this morning," Hassler wrote.

Students on school buses diverted to Cedar Creek were only at the neighboring school for a few minutes and did not get off the buses.

"Our buses were back at Longview Farm by a few minutes after 9 a.m., and we resumed our normal school day with breakfast served on a slightly delayed schedule," Hassler wrote.

She continued to say that students stayed inside for recess throughout the morning due to current temperatures, and it was not due to the morning incident.

