Missouri Dept. of Mental Health says they may have mailed 1,000 surveys to wrong addresses

The Missouri Department of Mental Health is having to notify 1,000 people that their personal information might have been mailed to the wrong address.

This happened because of a clerical error that happened when printing the mailing labels for survey questionnaires that were mailed out on Jan. 16.

The information released is only the person’s name, the department said. No medical or financial information was released because of this.

The department has since corrected the clerical error.

In compliance with federal and state privacy laws, the department has sent written notices to those who were affected.

If you receive such a notice, you can contact the department at privacyofficer@dmh.mo.gov or call 1-800-207-9329 with any concerns you have.

