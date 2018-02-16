Chemicals found in non-stick pans are making us fatter, study claims

Non-stick pots and pants were created to make our lives easier, but a new study says they’re also making us fatter. (Graphicstock)

Non-stick pots and pants were created to make our lives easier, but a new study says they’re also making us fatter.

Chemicals known as perfluoroalkyls are found in non-stick cookware and some food packaging.

“This compound is similar to BPA in that it’s everywhere," said Dr. John Kim with the University of Kansas Health System.

The study claims the chemicals could increase cholesterol, mess with your metabolism and even cause cancer.

“If you use the cookware for six months or a year, it loses its non-stick quality. So what happened to that? It leached out into your food. We are eating it," Kim said.

Researchers say it’s been linked to rapid weight gain in some people.

"I think there’s value in thinking of some of the older ways of cooking, like cast iron," Kim said.

So are you going to think twice before you pull out the non-stick cookware? Weigh in our Facebook page.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.