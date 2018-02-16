French auto-parts company to open plant, create 300 jobs in Blue Springs, MO

Faurecia has announced plans to build a $60 million, 250,000 square-foot manufacturing plant on a 25-acre lot near NE 20th Street north side of Interstate-70. (Facebook/Faurecia)

A French automotive parts company is planning to open a new facility in Blue Springs, MO, and bring in 300 new jobs to metro residents.

Faurecia has announced plans to build a $60 million, 250,000 square-foot manufacturing plant on a 25-acre lot near NE 20th Street north side of Interstate-70.

"Kansas City offers a strong competitive advantage to growing manufacturing operations, particularly in the automotive industry," said Tim Cowden, president and CEO, Kansas City Area Development Council. "We are very proud to welcome Faurecia to our robust automotive cluster and look forward to the company's success in our region."

The plant will produce door and instrument panels.

Officials say they chose the Kansas City area due to its proximity to its customers and a skilled workforce that is familiar with the manufacturing and automotive industry.

“Faurecia is proud to open this new site and to provide new opportunities for local job seekers,” said Donald Hampton, Jr., president of Faurecia Interiors in North America. “The Kansas City metro and the Blue Springs area are known for being a source of excellence in American manufacturing and we’re looking forward to building on that expertise and skill set as we continue to provide the very best to our customers.”

Faurecia currently has two plants in Missouri, located in Dexter and Wentzville.

Officials did not provide the date that the plant will begin operations.

