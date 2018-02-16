University Academy closed Friday due to sickness - KCTV5

University Academy closed Friday due to sickness

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
The school says high levels of absenteeism due to sickness caused the cancellation. (Facebook/University Academy)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Officials at University Academy announced late Thursday that classes will be canceled on Friday as sickness moves through the school.

The school says high levels of absenteeism due to sickness caused the cancellation.

School officials say they plan to resume classes Tuesday after observing President's Day on Monday.

