University Academy closed Friday due to sickness

Officials at University Academy announced late Thursday that classes will be canceled on Friday as sickness moves through the school.

The school says high levels of absenteeism due to sickness caused the cancellation.

School officials say they plan to resume classes Tuesday after observing President's Day on Monday.

