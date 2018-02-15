Man in custody, woman uninjured after 8-hour hostage situation a - KCTV5

Man in custody, woman uninjured after 8-hour hostage situation at Argosy Casino

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
By Emily Rittman, News Reporter
The standoff started at about 5:30 p.m. when police received a report of a disturbance in the hotel portion of the building. (KCTV5) The standoff started at about 5:30 p.m. when police received a report of a disturbance in the hotel portion of the building. (KCTV5)
RIVERSIDE, MO (KCTV) -

Police in Riverside arrested a man early Friday morning after a nearly eight-hour hostage situation at Argosy Casino.

The standoff started about 5:30 p.m. Thursday when police received a report of a disturbance in the hotel portion of the building. When officers arrived at the room, one woman exited and the door closed behind her but police believed at least two people were still in the room.

Officers evacuated the seventh, eighth and ninth floors were evacuated as a precaution.

Police have not said whether or not the man was armed, but KCTV5 News was told that he had threatened to harm the woman.

Officers were able to enter the room about 1:30 a.m. and took the man into custody.  A woman was in the room with the man. She was uninjured.

Police do not know the relationship between the man and woman.

The woman being held is being questioned by police about what caused the situation.

