Student disciplined following 'alarming threat' at Oak Grove Middle School

Officials at Oak Grove Middle School say a threatening Snapchat message was posted by a student on Thursday morning.

In a message to parents, the school's principal said the student in question was located.

An investigation was conducted and the student has been disciplined. The Oak Grove Police Department was involved in the investigation, according to school officials.

A parent had alerted administrators of the message.

Full letter from the school district:

This morning before school a parent notified OGMS administration of a Snapchat message that was posted regarding the school tragedy in Florida. The post was inappropriate and alarming to OGMS administration. OGMS administration immediately located the student in question and conducted an investigation. Classes had not started. The message in the post was taken very seriously, and the student has been disciplined within our district discipline policy. The Oak Grove Police Department was also involved. We consider the safety of our students a top priority. We are grateful that a parent reported this immediately. If you have any questions regarding this incident you can contact OGMS at 690-4154.

