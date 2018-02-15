North Kansas City schools detail security measures after Florida shooting

North Kansas City schools posted a letter to families on their Facebook page detailing their security measures on Thursday.

They say each school has a panic button and once it is hit, it immediately sends a text and email to local law enforcement.

Schools all over are reacting to Wednesday’s deadly school shooting in Florida.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said knowing what to do in that situation is crucial.

About a year ago, police said Oak Park High School received a threat from someone claiming to be a student who was bullied, saying that if police don’t show up soon they were going to start shooting up the school.

Students were evacuated, officers searched the building and the threat was found not to be credible.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said they work with North Kansas City district schools once a month to go over an emergency plan.

The school then practices drills twice a year.

Jon Bazzano, deputy sheriff, clay county sheriff’s office

“Every time something happens, there’s a discussion between the school, the deputy, and the commander’s office, because we’re not going to wait a year to tweak the plan if we know that something needs to be evaluated,” said Jon Bazzano, Deputy Sheriff with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. “It may not be that the plan needs to be changed; it may just be that we have another avenue to assess for a threat or an active intruder.”

The district also encourages students to use Crime Stoppers’ “Text-a-Tip” app to report any suspicious activity anonymously.

Bazzano says all tips are investigated.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.