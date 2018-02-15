Unloaded gun brought to Lee's Summit North

A student brought an unloaded gun to class on Thursday, according to the Lee's Summit School District.

The student attends school at Lee's Summit North.

The Lee's Summit Police Department is assisting with the investigation and two minors have been taken into custody in connection with the ongoing investigation.

The gun has been recovered and the student is going through the disciplinary process.

Officials believe the student had no intent to harm anyone.

The school sent the following letter to the students' families:

Dear Bronco Families, We wanted to share information with you today about an incident occurring at our school. Early in the afternoon, we received an anonymous tip via our SafeSchools Alert website that one of our students may have brought a gun to school. School administration and our school resource officer immediately acted on this tip and made contact with the student. The student turned over the gun, which was not loaded, to our school resource officer. Additionally, the student did not possess ammunition. We are continuing to work with Lee’s Summit Police to investigate this incident; however, at this time it appears that the student did not have any intention to threaten or harm others. In addition to contacting the Police Department, the student is going through our school disciplinary processes. Due to student confidentiality, we cannot share any information about discipline involved. I want to praise the individual who submitted the anonymous tip, our assistant principals, and our school resource officer for their handling of this situation. The process worked in keeping our students safe.

