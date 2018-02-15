Warrensburg man, 64, killed in wreck in Johnson County, Mo.

A Warrensburg man has died following a wreck on U.S. Highway 50 in Johnson County, MO.

Randall Bell, 64, was killed Feb. 14 after he lost control of his vehicle and struck a highway sign, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Bell was ejected from his vehicle.

The wreck happened at around 2:12 p.m. on Wednesday.

Bell's vehicle, a 2006 Saturn, was the only vehicle involved in the wreck.

