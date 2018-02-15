Shawnee Mission School District revisits security in wake of deadly Florida school shooting

Marla Eveillard, 14, cries as she hugs friends before the start of a vigil at the Parkland Baptist Church, for the victims of Wednesday's shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. (AP)

For Shawnee Mission students, class went on as normal but district officials were analyzing what happened in Florida and updating their emergency plan.

“Every time there is an event, we have to take a look at the tactics used by the shooter," said John Douglass, the former police chief in Overland Park who now is the director of safety for the Shawnee Mission School District.

Douglass says they spend weeks picking apart the shooter’s actions and how they got past school security. They then use that to modify their emergency plan.

“We do drill to the point of knowing exactly what to do in the Code Red phase of that," Douglass said.

For safety reasons, Douglass didn’t say exactly what a Code Red drill consists of, but he says it is practiced monthly. At any given time, there is at least one armed police officer at all middle and high schools, and they float to elementary schools.

Douglass says it’s extremely important for students to speak up if they know something.

“In the last three to four years since I’ve retired and come here, we’ve had we’ve had what I would say is three or four incidents where if the kids would not have alerted us or someone had not alerted us in that manner to the behavior or someone, we might very well have had that tragedy," Douglass said.

The school district also works with the local police department during summer vacation and other breaks to run active shooter drills.

