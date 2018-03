Kansas City has been chosen as one of the five finalists to host the NFLDraft in either 2019 or 2020. (Kansas City Chiefs/Twitter)

Kansas City has been chosen as one of the five finalists to host the NFL Draft in either 2019 or 2020.

A final decision on both drafts will be made at the NFL’s May meeting.

The other finalists include Cleveland, Tennessee, Denver and Las Vegas.

