American Royal World Series Of Barbecue returns to Kansas Speedway in September

The 2018 World Series of Barbecue will return to the Kansas Speedway in September.

In its 39th year, the competition will be held Sept. 13-16. It is the largest of its kind in the world.

“The mid-September date positions the American Royal Barbecue mid-season with plenty of competitions remaining,” said Jeff Stehney, owner of Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que.

Stehney has competed for 27 consecutive years in the festival and is 2017 Barbecue Hall of Fame inductee.

"I am thrilled to be heading back to the Speedway and the early Fall date should ensure ideal barbecue weather," he said.

Last year, the American Royal expanded the World Series of Barbecue with a public festival. New activities included the Taste of KC Barbecue tasting area, a local live music festival, beer and cocktail gardens, a classic car show, and an ‘all things BBQ’ Markeplace.

Returning this year, the public festival will again provide barbecue enthusiasts with more to see and do and eat.

“The World Series of Barbecue brings together the largest field of competition in the world,” says Charlie Tetrick, chair-elect of the Board of Directors for the American Royal. “And this year we will offer the largest overall purse on the circuit. Being the best in BBQ should come with the biggest prizes in BBQ.”

