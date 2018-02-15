Woman arrested in Johnson County after escaping from Department - KCTV5

Woman arrested in Johnson County after escaping from Department of Corrections custody

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
Lindsay Croxton, 32, of Olathe, KS, escaped custody on Jan. 30. (Johnson County Detention Center) Lindsay Croxton, 32, of Olathe, KS, escaped custody on Jan. 30. (Johnson County Detention Center)
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -

Authorities in Johnson County, Kansas have arrested a woman who escaped from Department of Corrections custody in January.

Lindsay Croxton, a 32-year-old from Olathe, escaped custody on Jan. 30. 

At the time of her escape, Croxton was serving a 157-day sentence for one count of misdemeanor domestic battery. 

The facility she escaped from is in Johnson County but is a Kansas Department of Corrections facility.

Croxton was arrested at about 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday and is now charged with escape from custody and multiple parole violations.

She is currently being held on a $45,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.