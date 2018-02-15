Woman arrested in Johnson County after escaping from Department of Corrections custody

Authorities in Johnson County, Kansas have arrested a woman who escaped from Department of Corrections custody in January.

Lindsay Croxton, a 32-year-old from Olathe, escaped custody on Jan. 30.

At the time of her escape, Croxton was serving a 157-day sentence for one count of misdemeanor domestic battery.

The facility she escaped from is in Johnson County but is a Kansas Department of Corrections facility.

Croxton was arrested at about 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday and is now charged with escape from custody and multiple parole violations.

She is currently being held on a $45,000 bond.

