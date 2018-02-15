Kansas congressional candidate faces criticism for ‘AR-15 giveaway’

Police in Riverside are in a standoff with a man who is holding a hostage inside a hotel room at the Argosy Casino.More >
High school shooting that claimed 17 lives plunges Florida city into mourning.More >
Police are searching for a client of a Santa Ana, California massage parlor, who robbed the owner Monday night. Surveillance video caught the violent attack.More >
On Thursday, Nikolas Cruz confessed to being the shooter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, according to a report from the Broward County Sheriff's Office.More >
Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said Thursday that all families who lost loved ones in the shooting have been notified.More >
The J.M. Smucker Co. is withdrawing some shipments of dog food amid reports that it could be tainted with traces of a drug used to euthanize animals.More >
A St. Louis woman claims she was racially profiled at an Independence Applebee’s after she says the restaurant staff accused her and a friend of leaving without paying their bill during a previous visit.More >
Diners can still ask for cheeseburgers or chocolate milk with the kid's meal, but the fast-food company said that not listing them will reduce how often they're ordered.More >
