Man sentenced to 41 years in Johnson County deputy's abduction, rape

The Blue Springs man who admitted to kidnapping and raping a Johnson County sheriff's deputy has been sentenced.

Convicted rapist William Luth, 25, will spend 495 months in prison after he admitted to the crime.

Brady Newman-Caddell, 21, of Independence, has also been charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sodomy and two counts of rape. His case is still pending.

The deputy, who is in her 20s, was abducted outside the Johnson County Jail in Olathe at 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 7, 2016.

The off-duty deputy had just parked her car and was walking to work from the parking lot to the central booking building where she worked. Then, a man in the car forced the deputy into the car. She was in the car for two hours with her face covered and was sexually assaulted by both men before being released in Lee's Summit near Interstate 470 and Northeast Woods Chapel Road.

She kept walking in her battered condition until she saw the lights coming from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. That's when she knew she was safe.

Here is the full statement from the Johnson County deputy to her admitted rapist:

Luth and Newman-Caddell are also charged in Jackson County Circuit Court with raping an Independence woman inside her apartment last February.

Taylor Hirth says her 2-year-old daughter was lying next to her in bed when it happened. She believes at least one of her attackers is still on the loose.

