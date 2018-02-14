Wanted: Bud Gates

Bud Gates is wanted on a Missouri conditional release violation warrant for statutory rape. (CrimeStoppers)

Bud Gates is wanted on a Missouri conditional release violation warrant for statutory rape.

The original offense happened in 2003 in Kansas City and involved the sexual assault of a 5-year-old girl.

His last known address was near 45th Street and Chelsea Avenue in Kansas City.

He is a registered sex offender in Jackson County.

Gates should be considered dangerous.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.