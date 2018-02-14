Arrested: Bud Gates

Bud Gates was arrested on a Missouri conditional release violation warrant for statutory rape. (CrimeStoppers)

The original offense happened in 2003 in Kansas City and involved the sexual assault of a 5-year-old girl.

He is a registered sex offender in Jackson County.

