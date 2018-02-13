Shawnee Mission East sophomore dies from injuries in Prairie Village crash

Alexander Carney, a sophomore at Shawnee Mission East High School, was taken off life support Wednesday. His family said the damage to his brain was too extensive. (Submitted)

A teenager critically injured last week in a Prairie Village crash has died from his injuries, police say.

Alexander Carney, a sophomore at Shawnee Mission East High School, was taken off life support Wednesday. His family said the damage to his brain was too extensive.

The 15-year-old was critically injured when the vehicle he was riding in hit a tree in on Feb. 7.

Friends say Carney always has a smile and a giving heart.

The community is dealing with the tragedy the best way they know how and met for a special prayer service Tuesday evening.

“We rely on our faith," said Lane Smith, a family friend. "It’s one of those things there are no words that any of us can express to the family.”

Alex's family held another prayer vigil Wednesday night in Loose Park.

“Just like family...like, 'I have your back, you have mine,' and I'm really going to miss that about him,” Smith said.

Prairie Village police are still investigating the cause of the accident.

Two other teens were in the vehicle, but they are expected to recover.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.